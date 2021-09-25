CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US reaches deal with Huawei exec

By Staff, news services
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 9 days ago

NEW YORK – A top executive of Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies resolved criminal charges against her as part of a deal Friday with the U.S. Justice Department that paves the way for her to return to China and concludes a case that roiled relations between the U.S. and China.

AFP

Foreign businesses in China rattled by 'hostage diplomacy'

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou's return from Canada this week was lauded as a diplomatic triumph in China, but the celebrations left a bad taste for the expat business community, already rattled by the threat of "hostage diplomacy". Even Western diplomats -- especially from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Britain and the United States -- are reluctant to return to China without full immunity.
FOREIGN POLICY
mobileworldlive.com

Huawei CFO free after deal with US prosecutors

Meng Wanzhou, Huawei CFO (pictured) and daughter of founder Ren Zhengfei, returned to China after securing a deal with US prosecutors, which withdrew an extradition request relating to fraud charges almost three years after the executive was detained by Canadian authorities. Huawei issued a statement explaining a deal with the...
FOREIGN POLICY
securityboulevard.com

Huawei CFO, US DoJ Reach Deferred Prosecution Agreement

Last week, the three-year saga of Huawei’s CFO, Meng Wanzhou, accused of trade secret theft, obstruction of justice and sanctions-busting reached its conclusion. Meng and the U.S. Attorney’s office reached a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA). Meng pleaded not guilty to the various fraud charges as part of the proceedings. The...
POLITICS
Ren Zhengfei
Meng Wanzhou
Shropshire Star

Huawei boss free to return to China after deal with US Justice Department

Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer and the daughter of the company’s founder, can return to China two years after her arrest in Canada. A boss of Chinese communications giant Huawei has resolved criminal charges against her as part of a deal with the US Justice Department that paves the way for her to return to China.
FOREIGN POLICY
