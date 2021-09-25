CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jed Blaugrund | "Dear Evan Hansen" pulls on your heartstrings and your nerves

By Perry Smith
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToward the end of the new musical “Dear Evan Hansen,” Julienne Moore sings “So Big/So Small,” a lament for the difficulty of parenthood and especially single parenthood. It’s the best song in the film and the only one I’d like to hear a second time. It’s impossible not to be moved by the song’s gentle melody, the poetically honest lyrics, and Moore’s compassionate performance. Unfortunately, what has preceded this moment features much less honesty and is far more uncomfortable.

Watch the final trailer for Dear Evan Hansen, a film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical. Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt reprises his role as an anxious, isolated high schooler, following the suicide of one of his classmates. Directed by Stephen Chbosky (Wonder, The Perks of Being A Wallflower), Dear Evan Hansen stars Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amy Adams, Amandla Stenberg, Colton Ryan, Nik Dodani, DeMarius Copes, and Danny Pino. Dear Evan Hansen releases on September 24, 2021 in the USA and Canada. The film will arrive later in the UK, on October 22, 2021.
'Let's Talk About It: Youth and Mental Health — A Conversation with the Cast of Dear Evan Hansen and PEOPLE' features actors Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, Amy Adams and more having an honest conversation about mental health. Moderated by PEOPLE Every Day podcast host Janine Rubenstein, the panel also includes Amandla Stenberg, Danny Pino and Nik Dodani, along with expert Dr. Harold S. Koplewicz, founding President and Medical Director of Child Mind Institute.
When Dear Evan Hansen premiered first Off-Broadway and then on the Great White Way in 2016, it was called a tearjerker of a musical that expressed the importance of helping those with mental illnesses and helping outsiders feel welcome. While the film’s theme is about the importance of acceptance, not everyone will like Dear Evan Hansen because of its cringey plot.
NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of people will get a chance to know the shy teenager Evan Hansen this month, but Ben Platt is waving farewell. The actor and singer who originated the role of the teen in 2015 and led the stage musical “Dear Evan Hansen” to its world debut in Washington, D.C., before taking Evan off-Broadway and then to Broadway is now unveiling the character on film. He says it’s a privilege to have the opportunity to get back in and “say one final goodbye.” “Dear Evan Hansen” centers on the awkward Evan who inadvertently becomes a social media sensation, with disastrous consequences. The movie is not a filmed version of the stage musical but a full cinematic rethinking.
If you have heard one thing about the movie musical Dear Evan Hansen, it’s probably that the star is too old. “Old” in this case means “in his late 20s,” and despite a long history of creaky elderpersons playing teens onscreen (cf. Bye Bye Birdie and Riverdale), for many, the casting of a heavily made-up, 27-year-old Ben Platt has been one uncanny valley too far. Our Vulture coverage from the Toronto International Film Festival asked the hard question — “How Old Does Ben Platt Look in Dear Evan Hansen?” — and the answer was: so old. I can verify. Comparisons to Pat from SNL’s “It’s Pat!” and the child impersonator in Orphan are not wrong. I might add that Platt’s Evan Hansen looks like Fred Armisen in any sketch in which Fred Armisen is trying to seem extra naïve and creepy.
Besides the expected superhero films, the genre that seems to be all the rage in 2021 is musicals. This year sees several different variations of the movie musical, featuring original concepts (“Annette”), musical variations of classic tales (Amazon’s “Cinderella”), Broadway adaptations (Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights,” and Miranda’s directorial debut “Tick, Tick… Boom!”), and even remakes of Broadway adaptations (Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story”). Slotting right in with the rest of the Broadway pack is the film adaptation of the modern stage musical sensation: “Dear Evan Hansen.”
TIFF‘s opening night film Dear Evan Hansen had all the right ingredients for a blockbuster, but even the extremely talented cast couldn’t it. The adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical is one that is highly anticipated. It follows socially awkward high school senior Evan (Ben Platt, Run this Town), who finds it difficult to muster up the courage to talk to his crush Zoe (Kaitlyn Dever, Booksmart). Since his anxiety always seems to get the best of him, his therapist assigns him to write notes to himself titled “Dear Evan Hansen.”
This weekend is pretty quiet in the new movie scene with only one big new movie out in theaters and one new kids cartoon movie streaming on Netflix. Dear Evan Hansen is an adaptation of the Broadway phenomenon with the same name brought to the big screen. It's the story of a high schooler who is struggling with how to belong in the social media focused world of today. Through a tragedy, Evan begins to find his way and help a grieving family in the process.
The year of the movie musical™ continues with one of biggest stage musicals of recent years, Dear Evan Hansen, making its way to the big screen. The film, just like the Broadway version, stars Ben Platt, who’s seen his star ascend thanks to his role in the production. But given that the character is a high school student and Platt is now 27 years old, his believability in the part will depend on the judgment of each viewer.
When the trailer dropped in May 2021 for the upcoming “Dear Evan Hansen” movie, Twitter collectively laughed, and many wrote off the film because of its choice to cast a 28-year-old Ben Platt in the titular role of Evan Hansen. Although Twitter was right to laugh at Platt playing a...
Dear Evan Hansen the theatrical production is one of the most beloved Broadway musicals of the past 10 years. Dear Evan Hansen the movie spends nearly two-and-a-half hours making that fact read like an Onion headline. Dear Evan Hansen. PG-13, 137 minutes. Opens wide Friday, Sept. 24. The film adaptation...
TUCSON, Ariz. — With its Tony-studded Broadway pedigree, "Dear Evan Hansen" seemed like instant Oscar material. Instead, it's a more than two-hour public service announcement about why not all stage musicals should be adapted to film. Ben Platt reprises his Broadway role, and his sense of empathy and incredible singing...
Dear Evan Hansen is an adaptation of the stage musical that tells the story of Evan (Ben Platt), a senior in high school struggling to fit in. To boost his self-confidence, Evan’s therapist has assigned regular homework: write positive letters to himself. One of these notes inadvertently ends up in the hands of Connor (Colton Ryan), a fellow teenager with his own personal troubles. Soon after, Connor takes his life with Evan’s letter on his person. This discovery leads Connor’s family to, incorrectly, assume that Evan was his close friend. While Evan initially tries to set the record straight, he eventually embraces the lie begins to enjoy his newfound attention.
“Dear Evan Hansen,” as a movie, has a lot of issues. The acting can be awkward at times, the visual age gap between the main characters is really off-putting, and some of the singing could use some work (looking at you, Julianne Moore). That doesn’t mean all is bad, though....
