Friday Prep Roundup: Saint Croix Falls prevails over Bloomer in shootout

BLOOMER — Yards and point were plentiful on Friday evening as the Saint Croix Falls football team defeated Bloomer in a shootout 47-36 on Friday evening. Jack Strand finished 15 of 27 for 219 passing yards and two touchdown passes to Connor Crane with the senior tight end hauling in seven passes for 119 yards. Marcus Harelstad had 92 rushing yards and two touchdown runs on 16 carries and Bowen Rothbauer added 59 rushing yards and a score and Jay Ryder finished with 42 rushing yards on seven carries for Bloomer (3-3, 3-1).