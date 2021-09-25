Norcross defense keeps touchdown-free streak going in win over Meadowcreek

NORCROSS — For the third consecutive week, Norcross’ football team did not yield a touchdown. The Blue Devils followed up shutout wins over South Gwinnett and Dunwoody with a 16-3 victory at Meadowcreek to remain undefeated in region play. Norcross (4-2, 2-0 in Region 7-AAAAAAA) has now yielded just two field goals in its last 14 quarters of football dating back to halftime of its game against East Coweta.