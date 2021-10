Syracuse faces Liberty in a Friday night show down. Here is how the All Syracuse staff sees this one playing out. Logan Garvey: Liberty 37 Syracuse 30. Syracuse has a strong defense, but Liberty has an experienced o-line. Last season, the Flames won against Syracuse with more than 500 yards of total offense. Because of players like Malik Willis, the Orange must relay on their defense to stop big plays if it wants to become 3-1 this season.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO