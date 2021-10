Blues center Robert Thomas is about to start his fourth season in the NHL, so he’s been around, but he also just turned 22, which makes him very much a work in progress. One area that continues to be an issue for Thomas as a center is how he does on faceoffs. Last season, he won just 42.6 percent of his faceoffs, a number better than just three other Blues last season who took a faceoff, Zach Sanford, Nathan Walker and David Perron, who went 0 for 6. Among the 147 players in the NHL who took 250 or more faceoffs last season, Thomas was 136th.

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO