Women's Soccer Falls to No. 10 Stanford

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTANFORD, Calif. – The Utah women's soccer team opened Pac-12 play on the road on Friday night against No. 10 Stanford. The Utes were defeated by Stanford, 3-0. Utah's (5-4-1, 0-1-0 Pac-12) Chelsea Peterson set a single-game career-high with 12 saves in the match. She became the first Ute since 2019 to record ten or more saves in a single Pac-12 game. Carly Nelson was the last Ute to record ten or more saves against No. 21 Colorado.

