Women's Soccer Falls to No. 10 Stanford

The NC State women’s soccer team conceded another late goal to a ranked team in a 2-1 loss to the No. 22 Clemson Tigers on Thursday, Sept. 23. The loss is the Wolfpack’s (4-4-2, 0-2-0 ACC) third in a row and fourth overall to a team that is either ranked or receiving votes. In five games against ranked teams this season, the Pack has lost four and drawn one. All four losses have been by just one goal, many which came in the dying minutes.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO