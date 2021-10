(Audubon) Jim Willet spent 10 years in Anita and 20 years in Audubon coaching football. He’s our guest this week on “Why I Coach.”. The Cincinnati, OH native played his college football at what is now known as Truman State in Missouri. He worked in the business world for a couple of years before getting into coaching. “I was in Sioux City working and I had the opportunity to help John Dornan at Morningside. He got in touch with me and asked me if I wanted to coach. He was just starting there at Morningside in 1975. I helped him that year and then he helped my get a graduate assistantship at South Dakota State with John Gregory and I worked with John Gregory for a year.”

FOOTBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO