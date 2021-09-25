Ponies power past Osseo

The Stillwater football team celebrated homecoming with a 42-20 Maroon North Sub-district victory over Osseo on Friday, Sept. 24 at SAHS. Edward O'Keefe rushed for 206 yards on 24 carries and three touchdowns while quarterback Max Shikenjanski completed 11 of 16 passes for 159 yards to pace the Ponies on offense. Jayden Leach-Wirwahn racked up seven solo tackles and three assisted tackles as the Ponies improved to 4-0 on the season, including 2-0 in sub-district play.