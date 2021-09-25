Outdoor Notes — Sept. 25

Fall trout stocking to start in October

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will begin fall trout stocking in October. Thousands of brown, golden and rainbow trout will be released in several creeks, ponds and lakes throughout the state. As a reminder, new brook trout regulations are now in effect, requiring catch-and-release fishing only in all put-and-take trout areas and all waters east of Interstate 81. Anglers should take time to properly identify brook trout — which are not stocked by DNR — when fishing in catch-and-release waters. Anglers can sign up to receive stocking updates at dnr.maryland.gov or can call a recorded hotline at 800-688-3467, which is updated on Fridays.

Urban Wildlife Conservation Day events Oct. 2

Patuxent Research Refuge, 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop, Laurel, will celebrate Urban Wildlife Conservation Day with a variety of outdoor skill-building activities at the visitor center and at areas on the South and North tracts. The Tram Loop Trail will be opened for Walk on the Wild Side hiking and biking. Rodney Stotts and his live birds of prey will be in the theater at 1 p.m. (registration recommended). Visitors can try kayaking on Cash Lake with a free introductory lesson; registration required. Beginning archery, pellet gun and fishing sessions and an interactive nature hike will be held at the North Tract, registration required. To register for activities, call 301-497-5887.

ORV day-use trail fee eliminated at Savage River

Maryland DNR has eliminated the $9 day-use fee for riding the St. John’s Rock off-road trail at Savage River State Forest in Grantsville. DNR has also removed the need for advance registration. Additionally, the St. John’s Rock primitive camping area is now open to all campers, not just trail riders. The camp sites can be reserved at parkreservations.maryland.gov.

Md. Chapter Trout Unlimited to present programs on brook trout

A series of Zoom presentations will highlight the efforts of Maryland Chapter Trout Unlimited and a consortium of partners, including state and federal agencies, working to protect native brook trout populations in the Upper Gunpowder Falls Watershed. The series, “Clean, Clear, Cold Water — Protecting our Waterways, Bay and Conserving Native Brook Trout” — features guest speakers on specific topics. On Oct. 12, stream buffers and Maryland state grant resources is the topic; brook trout of the Upper Gunpowder Falls and their habitat on Nov. 15, and best land management practices on Dec. 13. All begin at 7 p.m. For more information and to pre-register, visit wildlifeforever.org/home/state-fish-art.

DNR photo contest winner announced

“A Raven Having Breakfast,” a photograph by Nathaniel Peck, of Flintstone, was selected as the grand-prize winner of the Natural Resources photo contest. Nearly 2,000 photos were submitted by more than 400 photographers in this year’s contest. Peck received $500, a Maryland State Parks passport, a subscription to Maryland Natural Resource magazine and five copies of the 2022 calendar with the winning image on the cover. The “fan favorite” photo entry is still TBD. You can vote for your favorite on DNR’s Facebook page through Oct. 20.

Out-of-state RV campers will pay more in Oregon

Starting in 2022, non-resident RV campers at Oregon state parks will pay a 25 percent fee for RV sites in dozens of campgrounds due to increased demand for the spaces, according to the Statesman Journal. The fee will apply to small pop-up trailers to large motorhomes. This year, RV sites range from $24 to $40; next year the fee for non-residents will be $30 to $50.

— Susan Guynn