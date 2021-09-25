Macklemore concert (9-24-21)

Today the MOViN street team was out at the Washington state fair having fun and handing out swag for the Macklemore concert. Listeners had a chance to win an Amazon echo show 8, and use our photo-booth to take some pictures before the show! If you had a chance to drop by and take some pictures be sure to check out this gallery! And if you are interested in checking out the state fair before next year, the last day is going to be Sunday September 26th, 2021.