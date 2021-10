For the record: The first Lorain County League game of the 2021 season that has any real weight to it as far as the league championship goes. Both Firelands and Keystone have real aspirations of winning the league this year and this will more than likely eliminate one of them from contention for the championship. … Keystone has had its ups and downs in 2021. The Wildcats came into the year with legitimate state championship hopes in Division IV. Those hopes are still there, but there’s a lot of hard work ahead of Keystone if they want to make them a reality. That hard work starts in Week 6 as the ‘Cats travel to Firelands. … The Falcons are fresh off a 61-0 win over Oberlin where quarterback Kyle Ransom was as efficient as you can be at that position. Ransom completed four passes for 222 yards and four touchdowns. It’ll be hard for him to replicate that against a solid Keystone defense led by Gideon Lamrpon — the area’s leader in tackles for a loss. … This game more than likely comes down to if the Firelands defense can stop Lampron on the offensive side of the ball. The reigning Matt Wilhelm Award winner scored all three ‘Cats touchdowns in Week 5 and seems to be hitting his stride.

10 DAYS AGO