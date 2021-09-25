Young writer crafts moral novels
SANDPOINT — Faith. Family. Friends. In that order of importance, those are the priorities in R.J’s Knight’s writing and in his life. A goal for every book he writes is to glorify God and stay true to his word and to teach valuable lessons to anyone reading his novels. Knight uses these priorities to give his writing a moral message, something he was inspired to do by C.S Lewis, who was known for his ability to mix powerful morals and lessons into a fascinating story.bonnercountydailybee.com
