Young writer crafts moral novels

"A life in the past cannot be shared with the present. Each person who gets stuck in time gets stuck alone." Click. There are scenes that only I can remember, locked in dusty vaults in my mind, beautiful pictures, from when my daughters were young. I always thought the perfect age for them was when they were around 3 and 6 years old -- still full of wonder about all that lay before their eyes and imagination and able to communicate that sense of joy in their own unique language. Sometimes those pretty pictures come out during a phone call with my now very adult daughters. Other times, they seem to arrive unexpectedly, usually accompanied with a smile, sometimes with a tinge of sadness. Age has polished them until they all seem full of love and laughter, bright colors that shine in my memory. But can I really be trusted? Did I mention the only other living witnesses were 3 and 6?

