Shirley Redifer, 90

One of the most popular beer companies in the world was born right here in Colorado and still calls the Centennial State home, and that of course, is Coors beer. Coors was started by its namesake, Adolf Coors, and for decades the main attraction to Golden, Colorado has been the Coors brewery. The brewery not only produces some of the nation's most famous beers but also offers extremely popular tours that attract the majority of tourists to the town.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO