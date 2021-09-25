Shirley Redifer, 90
Shirley Redifer passed away peacefully at age 90 on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, in Olympia, Washington, where she resided for the last 15 years. Shirley married Tom Redifer in Aberdeen, Washington, in 1950 and raised five children with lots of adventures, including many trips clam digging and vacations to Lake Chelan. Once the kids were raised, Shirley loved her work with the Aberdeen School District and helped many more children set their course for life. She also was the needlepoint extraordinaire and enjoyed making Christmas stockings for the grandkids.bonnercountydailybee.com
Comments / 0