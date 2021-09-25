Sports Live Friday Night Finals (Sept. 24)

Platte Valley hosts invite, in Kersey: Platte Valley hosted 15 other high school teams in its home meet. Eaton sophomore Andie Rasmussen won the girls race in 19 minutes, 59.60 seconds, well ahead of the runner-up, Resurrection Christian sophomore Ella Howe (20:40.10). Resurrection Christian was the runner-up (60) in the girls standings, behind Heritage Christian Academy (44). University (89) was third, Greeley Central placed sixth (129), and host Platte Valley finished seventh (130) out of seven scoring teams. Valley junior Caleb Caciari was the highest-placing local boy, finishing third (17:47.78). Estes Park junior Mason Wignall won the race in 17:35.93. Estes Park won the boys team title with 52 points. University was second (81), Valley placed third (88), Greeley Central was fourth (123), Northridge finished fifth (129), Resurrection Christian placed sixth (130), and Eaton was ninth (211) out of nine scoring teams.
