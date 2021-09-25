CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Live Friday Night Finals (Sept. 24)

By Carmen Musick
Kingsport Times-News
 9 days ago

Here are your Sports Live Friday night finals from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia on Sept. 24 (w/links to game coverage and photo galleries):. Friday, Sept. 24. Northeast Tennessee. Cloudland 52, Cosby 18. Cumberland Gap 38, Lynn Camp 6. David Crockett 28, Pisgah, N.C. 14.

