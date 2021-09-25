Apaches fall to Warriors 30-28

The Pottsville Apaches fell to the Lamar Warriors 30-28 in Pottsville for the Apaches' homecoming. To start the game the Warriors received the ball and in the first few plays received back to back holding calls and ended up having a first and long that ended with an interception by Apaches Tyler Davis with 9:15 left in the first quarter. The Apaches would then fumble just a minute later, giving the ball right back to the Warriors with 8:36 left in the quarter.