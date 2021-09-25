CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, CA

Fall Fun Days at the Amador Flower Farm & Nursery

ledger.news
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily-Friendly Fun in the Foothills! Put the 25th annual Fall Fun Days Festival at the Amador Flower Farm & Nursery on your calendars! There will be fun for the entire family. You can visit farm animals, take a FREE tram ride tour of the farm, venture through the hay bale maze, pumpkin patch and cornfield maze, and enjoy delicious BBQ! You also can come and support local vendors and check out what they have for sale. There will be a drawing for a $100 gift certificate, entries all weekend. Winners will be contacted Monday, September 27th. So, don't forget to mark those calendars. Friday & Saturday, September 25th & 26th from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. We will see you at the Amador Flower Farm, 22001 Shenandoah School Road in Plymouth.

