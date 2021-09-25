CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bill Maher schools Whoopi Goldberg on Black national anthem: ‘Separate but equal’ is out of step!

By Joseph Wulfsohn
foxwilmington.com
 9 days ago

“Real Time” host Bill Maher doubled down on his opposition to the Black national anthem and offered a scathing response to “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who criticized his argument. Earlier this month, Maher slammed the NFL for its inclusion of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” suggesting that while he’s...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Whoopi Goldberg says Democratic Party sabotaged by far-left demands: 'We made ourselves the boogeyman'

Whoopi Goldberg said the Democratic Party is being sabotaged by far-left members. The cohosts of The View discussed the Democratic Party split in conversations surrounding the infrastructure and reconciliation packages, with some saying Democratic centrists such as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia are to blame for stalling the packages.
CONGRESS & COURTS
International Business Times

Whoopi Goldberg Secures Multi-Year Deal To Stay On ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg will remain as one of the co-hosts of “The View” for at least four more seasons, according to a report. The 65-year-old Hollywood star has signed a multi-year deal with ABC’s daytime talk show, securing her gig as one of its hosts for four more years, sources told The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

The Truth About Whoopi Goldberg’s Relationship History

Whoopi Goldberg’s complicated relationship history began when she was a teenager experimenting with drugs. As she recalled to The Telegraph, ingesting as many “mind-altering substances” as possible was a “rite of passage” for her — one that almost derailed her life. “I was young, homeless and addicted to heroin,” Goldberg said. “I dropped out of high school and into drugs.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg To Remain On ‘The View’ After Striking New Deal

Whoopi Goldberg has struck a multi-year deal to stay on The View. The star has signed a deal that will see her continue on the daytime talkshow for four years, Deadline has confirmed. The move means that she will stay through to at least season 28 of the show, which is currently in its 25th season. She hosts the ABC show with Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin. Goldberg’s deal comes as The View is “taking a little time to fill the seat” left behind by Megan McCain and will instead welcome a line-up of conservative guest co-hosts in the coming months including Condoleezza Rice, Mia Love, Gretchen Carlson, and Alyssa Farah, among others. McCain exited the longtime talk show in early August after serving on the panel since 2017. She noted at various points that her decision to leave the show was driven largely by her desire to spend more time with her new daughter Liberty and with her husband, conservative commentator Ben Domenech, in Washington, D.C.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
People

Whoopi Goldberg Signs On to Host 4 More Seasons of The View

Whoopi Goldberg isn't giving up her seat at The View anytime soon. The EGOT winner, 65, signed a new contract to continue serving as co-host on ABC's popular daytime talk show, a post she has held for 15 seasons since 2007. The new contract — financial details of which were...
CELEBRITIES
Houston Chronicle

Bill Maher Weighs In on National Anthems and Social Media

“It’s fall! So if you’re fleeing a wildfire this weekend, please take a sweater.” This week’s Real Time With Bill Maher began with a monologue abounding with both distress over the state of the world and exploration of the strange dissonances that accompany it. (This included onetime National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s citation of a bizarre conspiracy theory about vaccines and salad dressing.)
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
q106fm.com

The Hu meets fan Whoopi Goldberg at NYC show

With a unique blend of heavy metal and Mongolian folk music, The Hu has earned many fans over the past couple years. One of those fans, apparently, is the one-and-only Whoopi Goldberg. The EGOT winner and co-host of The View attended The Hu’s show at New York City’s Irving Plaza...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Bill Maher
foxwilmington.com

Bill Maher defends Sinema, Manchin: Maybe they have ‘their thumb more on the pulse on the average Democrat’

“Real Time” host Bill Maher on Friday defended maverick U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for not backing the Democrats‘ multitrillion-dollar spending spree. Maher kicked off the show’s panel discussion by tackling the in-party fighting among Democrat lawmakers over the $1.5 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Popculture

Whoopi Goldberg's 'Sister Act 3' Just Took a Huge Step in the Right Direction

Production for Sister Act 3 appears to finally be moving, slowly but surely. Deadline reports that Tim Federle has been tapped to direct the third installment of the popular musical film. Madhuri Shekar is writing the script for the movie, which stars The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg who is reprising her role as Deloris, a Las Vegas showgirl singer turned nun. As previously reported, Tyler Perry is producing the film, alongside Tom Leonardis.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Women#Hbo#Seg
washingtonnewsday.com

Brian Laundrie’s Appearance Will Have Changed, According to a Forensic Artist

Forensic Artist Details How Brian Laundrie’s Appearance Will Have Changed. Brian Laundrie’s looks will have changed since his last known sighting, according to a prominent forensic artist. Laundrie, who is a person of interest in the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito, was last seen on September 14 entering the...
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

Sharon Osbourne ‘Betrayed’ By The Talk Co-Hosts After Making ‘Secret Pact’?? Read All Her Accusations In New Interview Post Racism Controversy!

Sharon Osbourne is back — but, no, she hasn’t changed her opinions on those racism allegations. In an exclusive interview with Dailymail.com on Monday, the former talk show host opened up about her controversial breakdown on The Talk earlier in the year — which got her fired from the show after being deemed a “racist” for comments made to co-host Sheryl Underwood in defense of Piers Morgan’s coverage of Meghan Markle. After getting “canceled” by many on social media, the 68-year-old got candid about the aftermath of receiving death threats and cutting ties with former friends.
CELEBRITIES
Decider

Sunny Hostin Picks a Fight with Ana Navarro on ‘The View’: “Let’s Just Throw Out the Entire Republican Party”

After igniting a bit of a fight about Monica Lewinsky on yesterday’s episode (Sept. 22), The View co-host Sunny Hostin came back to teach her fellow panelists a lesson today. Right off the bat, as Ana Navarro and Joy Behar began discussing Liz Cheney as a prime presidential candidate for the Republican Party in 2024, Hostin was not having it.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy