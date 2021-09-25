CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dems sneak radical gun grab into defense bill

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 9 days ago

Fox News

Democrats remain deadlocked over spending bills

Times Daily

Panel debates Dems' $3.5T bill, crunch time for Biden agenda

WASHINGTON — Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion, 10-year bill strengthening social safety net and climate programs toward House Budget Committee approval Saturday, while party leaders hunted behind the scenes for compromises to resolve internal divisions and, they hoped, allow the sprawling package's eventual passage by Congress. Support local journalism reporting...
CONGRESS & COURTS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
texassignal.com

Breaking down the annual defense bill

The National Defense Authorization Act is one of the most important pieces of legislation that goes through Congress as it’s the bill that sets the defense budget for the United States. The 2022 NDAA (the federal government’s fiscal year starts on October 1) is significant as it’s the first one of the Biden presidency, and unsurprisingly it was accompanied by plenty of controversy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

New York nurse resigns over vaccine mandate

MARKETS
Fox News

Gowdy: Murder does not discriminate

PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Life, Liberty Levin - Sunday, October 3

MarketWatch

Biden to meet Friday with House Democrats on Capitol Hill following delay for infrastructure bill

President Joe Biden is slated to travel to Capitol Hill on Friday to meet with Democratic House lawmakers around 3:30 p.m. Eastern, the White House said. His visit comes after Speaker Nancy Pelosi late Thursday called off a planned House vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, a key part of Biden's agenda, as Democratic lawmakers remained unable to agree on their spending proposals.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
The Charleston Press

At least 24 states to file lawsuit against Joe Biden if he doesn’t withdraw the vaccine mandate decision, the latest to join the group is South Carolina attorney general

South Carolina – The vaccine mandate has been a hot topic in the public since president Joe Biden announced it eight days ago and now a group of states warned him that legal action will be taken against him if he doesn’t withdraw his latest decision. Reportedly, until Wednesday, a...
LAW
hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

