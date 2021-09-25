Staggering M1X performance predictions place the upcoming 10-core Apple Silicon ahead of a 2019 16-core Mac Pro

It should be noted from the offset that Apple hasn’t even confirmed the M1X chip yet, although there have been some signs pointing to its existence. Regardless of the name of the SoC that should be powering the expected upcoming MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16, many commenters are predicting that the so-called M1X will be an absolute beast of a processor. The Apple M1 has certainly managed to challenge the established hierarchy in the past, so it’s easy to see why greater performance should be offered by a more powerful successor. Vadim Yuryev, co-host of the popular Max Tech YouTube channel, has had a go at predicting the synthetic benchmark performance of the M1X, and it certainly bodes well for the next-generation Apple Silicon.