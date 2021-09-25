CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Chelsea vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

By Harry Latham-Coyle
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10hjmO_0c7eterq00

Premier League leaders Chelsea will be looking to make an early season statement of their title credentials as they welcome Manchester City to Stamford Bridge.

The defending champions travel to London after dropping two points in a surprisingly tepid draw with Southampton last weekend.

Chelsea overcame a tricky first half to produce a dominant second-half performance and blow away Tottenham Hotspur and Thomas Tuchel ’s side have looked in fine fettle so far in the young league season. Victory over the visitors would push them six points clear of Pep Guardiola ’s side.

FOLLOW LIVE: Chelsea vs Man City - team news, build-up and live goal and score updates

Both clubs progressed in the Carabao Cup in midweek, with the Blues needing penalties to get past Aston Villa and Man City thrashing Wycombe.

Here’s all the information you need to know ahead of the match.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 25 September.

How can I watch?

This game will be live on BT Sport 1 with coverage beginning 11:30am. Subscribers can also stream it via the BT Sport website or app.

What is the team news?

Edouard Mendy may be fit to return to the Chelsea side after missing out against Tottenham after suffering a knock in the Champions League fixture against Zenit St Petersburg, though Tuchel said it is “a race against pain and time” , and the German may be forced to call on deputy Kepa Arrizabalaga once more.

Manchester City rang the changes for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup win against Wycombe Wanderers which means Pep Guardiola was able to rest many of his first-choice team, but the Spaniard is facing an increasingly concerning injury list. Rodri has a muscular problem and is a doubt while John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Aymeric Laporte were all also absent against Southampton last weekend.

Ilkay Gundogan has also suffered an issue ahead of eight days in which Manchester City will play Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy, Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Azpilicueta, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Kante, Lukaku, Werner

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Foden, Jesus, Grealish

Odds

Chelsea: 13/8

Draw: 9/4

Manchester City: 7/4

Prediction

Both sides have combined attacking potency with defensive solidity in a manner one would anticipate from two such expensively procured squads. Though Manchester City’s growing fitness issues may be a concern, they will hope to knock back a Chelsea side bidding to knock the defending Premier League champions from their perch — a draw seems the likeliest outcome. Chelsea 1-1 Manchester City

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is PSG vs Man City on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Two of Europe’s biggest clubs come head to head in the group stage of the Champions League tonight as Pep Guardiola prepares to face his old friend Lionel Messi.The Argentine could well start on the bench against Manchester City as PSG manage his return to fitness following a minor injury.But PSG still possess a plethora of attacking options with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Mauro Icardi and Julian Draxler.Follow PSG vs Man City LIVE!However, Man City are the bookies favourites for this one and knocked PSG out of the competition last season. Can Mauricio Pochettino get retribution this evening?Here is everything you need to know:When is it and what time is kick-off?The match will get underway at 8pm on Tuesday 28 September at Le Parc des Princes.How can I watch it online and on TV?The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm in the UK.Confirmed line-upsPSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Herrera, Gueye, Verratti; Messi, Mbappe, NeymarMan City: Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Sterling, GrealishWhat are the odds?PSG - 2/1Draw - 5/4Man City - 13/10
PREMIER LEAGUE
MassLive.com

PSG vs. Man. City: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Lionel Messi, Champions League in English and Spanish

It’s a battle between the reigning champs of England and France as Manchester City takes on Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain in Champions League play. Man. City, the reigning English Premier League champions, currently sits in second place in the standings with a record of 4-1-1 along with a star-studded lineup that features Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling. On the other side, PSG is a perfect 8-0-0 amid a dominant run in Ligue 1 play this season. Messi was signed this season to join a loaded roster that includes Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Ángel Di María. Fans looking for the English broadcast of the match may run into trouble in the U.S., as that broadcast will be exclusive to Paramount+.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Jesus
Person
Thomas Tuchel
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Klopp on Barcelona shortlist

Spurs 'keep tabs on Pochettino with Nuno future uncertain' (Football Insider) Van de Beek to make another attempt to leave Man Utd (Daily Mail) Roberto Martinez says he has still not been contacted by Barcelona over the manager's job - but has not ruled out taking the job if it is offered.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Chelsea boss Tuchel urges Werner to keep improving

Thomas Tuchel warned Timo Werner he must keep improving after the Chelsea striker's first Premier League goal since April helped seal a 3-1 win against 10-man Southampton on Saturday. Ben Chilwell's last-minute goal wrapped up the points as Chelsea moved top of the Premier League, two points ahead of second-placed Liverpool, who host Manchester City on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Kevin De Bruyne earns point for Man City after moment of Mohamed Salah magic

Kevin De Bruyne cancelled out Mohamed Salah’s stunning strike as Manchester City twice hit back to draw 2-2 at Anfield in a tie befitting two of the Premier League’s heavyweights.A game which Pep Guardiola’s side had bossed in the first half exploded into life after the break with the stand-out moment being Salah’s weaving effort, of which Lionel Messi would have been proud.The Egypt international twisted and turned past Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias before firing an angled right-footed shot inside the far post for his ninth goal in as many matches.But Manchester City were left...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#Tottenham Hotspur#German#Spaniard
The Independent

Liverpool and Man City draw, Xisco Munoz departs – Premier League talking points

Title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City shared the points in an Anfield thriller, Cristiano Ronaldo was benched and Watford’s Xisco Munoz became the first managerial casualty of the Premier League season.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the main talking points from the weekend.Title heavyweights slug it out at AnfieldThey went toe to toe and threw punch for punch like the two thoroughbred heavyweights they are. Liverpool and Manchester City produced a breathtaking 2-2 Anfield draw which swung one way and then the other. Chelsea might sit top after their weekend win over Southampton, but many will not be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Watford vs Newcastle United Player Ratings as both play out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road

At the end of an intriguing game at Vicarage Road, here are our Watford vs Newcastle United Player Ratings. Both teams, Watford and Newcastle United, started the game on a positive note by trading a few line-breaking passes. However, as the teams grew into the game, it was an open game. Allan Saint Maximin was again a pain for the opposition with his crucial runs and playmaking abilities. Sean Longstaff scored the opener in the 23rd minute to give the game a halftime lead of 1-0.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER
The Independent

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal didn't 'deserve' more than draw vs Brighton

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Arsenal did not 'deserve' more than a point against Brighton. The Gunners drew 0-0 on the south coast and after the match, Arteta suggested his team struggled against their high-flying opponents. "I think it's a point gained because I don't think we deserved anything more...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Jurgen Klopp and Edinson Cavani to head to Spain?

What the papers sayEdinson Cavani could be a target for Real Madrid, Spain’s El Nacional reports. The 34-year-old Manchester United and Uruguay striker has been the subject of strong transfer speculation since the return to the Red Devils of Cristiano Ronaldo. Real are the latest to express interest, with El Nacional reporting a possible loan deal in the January transfer window.Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked to the possibility of taking over as Barcelona manager if Ronald Koeman departs the club, El Nacional reports from Spain Koeman has come under immense pressure amid Barcelona’s flagging fortunes, and Klopp...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

268K+
Followers
117K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy