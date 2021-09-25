CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Chelsea vs Man City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

By Harry Latham-Coyle
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dyK1y_0c7etc6O00

Two of the Premier League ’s presumed title contenders meet as Chelsea host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel ’s side top the league table after a commanding second-half performance took them past Tottenham Hotspur last weekend to continue a strong start to the season that has seen them drop just two points.

Manchester City, meanwhile, were held by Southampton and dropped out of the top four.

FOLLOW LIVE: Chelsea vs Man City - team news, build-up and live goal and score updates

Neither side will be keen to cede points to their rivals so early in the new Premier League campaign in a clash that could set the tone for a title battle that is shaping to be incredibly competitive. Both teams also won in midweek to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round .

Here’s all the information you need to know ahead of the match.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 25 September.

How can I watch?

This game will be live on BT Sport 1 with coverage beginning 11:30am. Subscribers can also stream it via the BT Sport website or app.

What is the team news?

Edouard Mendy may be fit to return to the Chelsea side after missing out against Tottenham after suffering a knock in the Champions League fixture against Zenit St Petersburg, though Tuchel said it is “a race against pain and time” , and the German may be forced to call on deputy Kepa Arrizabalaga once more.

Manchester City rang the changes for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup win against Wycombe Wanderers which means Pep Guardiola was able to rest many of his first-choice team, but the Spaniard is facing an increasingly concerning injury list. Rodri has a muscular problem and is a doubt while John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Aymeric Laporte were all also absent against Southampton last weekend.

Ilkay Gundogan has also suffered an issue ahead of eight days in which Manchester City will play Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy, Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Azpilicueta, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Kante, Lukaku, Werner

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Foden, Jesus, Grealish

Odds

Chelsea: 13/8

Draw: 9/4

Manchester City: 7/4

Prediction

Both sides have combined attacking potency with defensive solidity in a manner one would anticipate from two such expensively procured squads. Though Manchester City’s growing fitness issues may be a concern, they will hope to knock back a Chelsea side bidding to knock the defending Premier League champions from their perch — a draw seems the likeliest outcome. Chelsea 1-1 Manchester City

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday 25 September and it will be refereed by Michael Oliver at Stamford Bridge. The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 6 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Oliver take charge of the meeting in west London. Michael Oliver...
PREMIER LEAGUE
blackchronicle.com

Chelsea vs. Manchester City: Premier League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, odds, start time

Last season’s Champions League finalists face off at Stamford Bridge on Saturday morning with Pep Guardiola looking to end what could yet become a hex that Thomas Tuchel holds over him in the English game. Chelsea won all three meetings with Manchester City last season after appointing their current manager — including Europe’s showpiece final in Porto — and have begun the new season in impressive form. They will be looking to keep that up on home soil and to inflict on City their worst start to a Premier League campaign since 2013.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Jesus
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Tottenham will be aiming to get their Premier League season back on track on Sunday against Arsenal in the north London Derby.Despite a strong first half against Chelsea last Sunday, Nuno Espirito Santo’s team lost 3-0 to the Blues and the defeat sees them in seventh. Spurs had topped the table before the international break, starting their season with an impressive 1-0 victory over Manchester City.Tottenham boss Nuno conceded after their Chelsea defeat that the team has issues. He said: “Problems is the situation, the momentum we are in.Follow Arsenal vs Tottenham LIVE“Problems is what we suffer during international break....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

PSG vs Man City live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Paris Saint-Germain left a lot of unanswered questions following their first Champions League game of the season as they drew 1-1 with Club Brugge.It was the first time we got a look at the front three of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe playing together and it didn’t really work.It remains to be seen whether Messi will line up for the start of this mouthwatering clash against Manchester City following his minor injury. But could it work in Pep Guardiola’s favour if he does?Follow PSG vs Man City LIVE!Sounds crazy to say but PSG clearly lack something when they play...
UEFA
The Independent

Is Juventus vs Chelsea on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Chelsea travel to Italian giants Juventus this evening in the Champions League as Thomas Tuchel’s side look to make it two wins out of two in Group H. The European champions began their title defence with a 1-0 win over Zenit St Petersburg at Stamford Bridge as Romelu Lukaku again proved the difference with his winning header. Juventus also opened with a win under the returning manager Massimiliano Allegri, but the Old Lady have struggled in Serie A and are ninth in the table after failing to win four of their opening six matches of the season. FOLLOW LIVE: Juventus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#Tottenham Hotspur#German#Spaniard
90min.com

Southampton predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Premier League

Southampton's hunt for their first victory of the season continues on Saturday when they travel to Stamford Bridge to face Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea. Positive results haven't come easy for the Saints, who have been far better than their Premier League record might suggest, but Ralph Hasenhuttl will know that promising performances can only get you so far.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Man City predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Premier League

Manchester City will look to make a real statement in the defence of their Premier League title when they face Liverpool on Sunday. Pep Guardiola's side have the best defensive record in the division so far, but that couldn't stop them from falling to a 2-0 defeat to PSG in midweek, so Guardiola will be looking to right those wrongs and get City firing once again.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SB Nation

Chelsea vs. Southampton, Premier League: Team news, preview, how to watch

Chelsea have conceded goals lately to prophets Mohamed (Salah) and (Gabriel) Jesus, while on Wednesday, it was a whole church (Chiesa) that smote upon Mendy’s goal. That’s certainly not a good omen for Saturday’s matchup against Saints, with a thunderstorm in the forecast to boot. A slightly better omen is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool team news LIVE: Press conference updates as Jurgen Klopp speaks ahead of Man City clash

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp described Manchester City as the best team in Europe and said his side would have to defend superbly in Sunday’s clash between the top two teams in the Premier League.Liverpool are the only unbeaten team left in the league and are top of the standings with 14 points, one point above Pep Guardiola’s City.Klopp said City would be looking to hit back after their midweek Champions League loss at Paris St Germain, adding that the contest at Anfield -- where Liverpool lost 4-1 in last season’s fixture -- would be a “complex football challenge”.“We have to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Klopp on Barcelona shortlist

Spurs 'keep tabs on Pochettino with Nuno future uncertain' (Football Insider) Van de Beek to make another attempt to leave Man Utd (Daily Mail) Roberto Martinez says he has still not been contacted by Barcelona over the manager's job - but has not ruled out taking the job if it is offered.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Chelsea boss Tuchel urges Werner to keep improving

Thomas Tuchel warned Timo Werner he must keep improving after the Chelsea striker's first Premier League goal since April helped seal a 3-1 win against 10-man Southampton on Saturday. Ben Chilwell's last-minute goal wrapped up the points as Chelsea moved top of the Premier League, two points ahead of second-placed Liverpool, who host Manchester City on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool and Man City draw, Xisco Munoz departs – Premier League talking points

Title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City shared the points in an Anfield thriller, Cristiano Ronaldo was benched and Watford’s Xisco Munoz became the first managerial casualty of the Premier League season.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the main talking points from the weekend.Title heavyweights slug it out at AnfieldThey went toe to toe and threw punch for punch like the two thoroughbred heavyweights they are. Liverpool and Manchester City produced a breathtaking 2-2 Anfield draw which swung one way and then the other. Chelsea might sit top after their weekend win over Southampton, but many will not be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Kevin De Bruyne earns point for Man City after moment of Mohamed Salah magic

Kevin De Bruyne cancelled out Mohamed Salah’s stunning strike as Manchester City twice hit back to draw 2-2 at Anfield in a tie befitting two of the Premier League’s heavyweights.A game which Pep Guardiola’s side had bossed in the first half exploded into life after the break with the stand-out moment being Salah’s weaving effort, of which Lionel Messi would have been proud.The Egypt international twisted and turned past Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias before firing an angled right-footed shot inside the far post for his ninth goal in as many matches.But Manchester City were left...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

268K+
Followers
117K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy