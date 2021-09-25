CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

Manchester United will look to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season when they welcome Aston Villa to Old Trafford this afternoon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side enter the weekend level on points with Chelsea and Liverpool at the top of the table, with all three teams recording four wins and a draw from their opening five matches of the campaign.

FOLLOW LIVE: Man United vs Aston Villa – latest updates

Cristiano Ronaldo is aiming to net in the third Premier League game in a row since re-joining the club in the transfer window, having scored three goals across United’s previous two wins against Newcastle and West Ham.

Villa have lost both of their away matches so far this season, following defeats at Watford and Chelsea, but picked up their second win of the campaign at home to Everton last weekend.

Here’s all the information you need to know before the Premier League match today.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 25 September.

How can I watch?

Despite the fixture being moved to a lunchtime kick-off, the match is not available to watch live in the UK.

The game was originally scheduled to take place at 3pm but was moved due to The Courteeners playing a concert at Lancashire Cricket Club, Emirates Old Trafford on the same day.

Greater Manchester Police and local transport services therefore agreed to move the match to “avoid significant crowd, traffic and operational issues.”

Chelsea’s fixture against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge is also scheduled to kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday afternoon.

What is the team news?

Edinson Cavani is nearing a return and could be available while Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo remain out - but apart from that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should have a full squad to choose from.

Leon Bailey is a doubt for Aston Villa after he injured his quad while scoring against Everton last weekend. The forward was substituted as a precaution but while he revealed afterwards that it was “nothing serious”, a return date has not been given.

John McGinn and Matt Target were doubts but start here. Keinan Davis and Trezeguet remain out for Villa but Emi Buendia could return after missing the Everton match following his return from quarantine.

Axel Tuanzebe is unable to play against his parent club which could force manager Dean Smith to revert to a back four.

Confirmed line-ups

Man United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Pogba, Greenwood, Ronaldo.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Mings, Hause, Cash, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, Targett, Ings, Watkins.

Odds

Manchester United: 4/11

Draw: 4/1

Aston Villa: 13/2

Prediction

Aston Villa have shown this season that they have the pressing and counter-attacking qualities to trouble United, and Dean Smith’s side will be confident of creating chances at Old Trafford. It could come down to which side can be more ruthless in front of goal and the goalscoring form of Ronaldo makes United favourites in what could be a close match. Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa

