Brentford vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

By Jamie Braidwood
 7 days ago

Liverpool travel to Brentford tonight looking to continue their strong start to the Premier League season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side defeated Crystal Palace 3-0 last weekend to set the early pace at the top of the table with four wins and a draw from their opening five fixtures, where they have been joined by Chelsea and Manchester United.

FOLLOW LIVE: Brentford vs Liverpool – latest updates

Brentford were inspired by a “10/10” performance from striker Ivan Toney as Thomas Frank’s team won 2-0 at Wolves for their second victory of the Premier League campaign.

These sides have not met in a competitive fixture since 1989, with their last league fixture taking place in 1947, and are both coming off comprehensive mid-week wins in the Carabao Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 25 September.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What’s the team news?

Liverpool are without Thiago due to a calf injury while Naby Keita is also absent after he was substituted at half-time against Norwich with a foot injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold returns from illness after missing the win over Crystal Palace, but Roberto Firmino remains on the bench. Curtis Jones comes into midfield while Joel Matip returns after being rested last weekend.

Brentford have seen Rico Henry recover from an ankle injury while Shandon Baptiste returns from suspension after he was sent off against Wolves. Josh Dasilva remains out for Brentford with a long-term hip injury.

Confirmed line-ups

Brentford: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Mane, Salah, Jota.

Odds

Brentford: 11/2

Draw: 15/4

Liverpool: 4/9

Prediction

The Brentford Community Stadium is set to be bouncing as they welcome Liverpool but Jurgen Klopp’s side are in form and have the big-game experience to quieten the home crowd early. Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are in good goalscoring form and that should make the Reds too strong for Brentford here. Brentford 1-3 Liverpool

