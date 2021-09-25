CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Is Brentford vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MoGzH_0c7etSE000

Brentford host Liverpool in the Premier League tonight, in what is the first competitive fixture between the sides since 1989.

Newly-promoted Brentford secured their second win of the campaign last weekend as Ivan Toney scored one and set up another in their 2-0 win at Wolves, before Thomas Frank’s side thrashed Oldham 7-0 to advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

FOLLOW LIVE: Brentford vs Liverpool – latest updates

Liverpool have also enjoyed a successful week and are on a run of four wins in a row in all competitions following 3-0 wins over Crystal Palace in the Premier League and Norwich in the Carabao Cup .

Jurgen Klopp’s side come into the weekend joint-top of the Premier League table along with Chelsea and Manchester United after recording four wins and a draw from their opening five matches of the season.

Here’s all the information you need to know ahead of the game this evening.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 25 September.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What’s the team news?

Liverpool are without Thiago due to a calf injury while Naby Keita is also absent after he was substituted at half-time against Norwich with a foot injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold returns from illness after missing the win over Crystal Palace, but Roberto Firmino remains on the bench. Curtis Jones comes into midfield while Joel Matip returns after being rested last weekend.

Brentford have seen Rico Henry recover from an ankle injury while Shandon Baptiste returns from suspension after he was sent off against Wolves. Josh Dasilva remains out for Brentford with a long-term hip injury.

Confirmed line-ups

Brentford: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Mane, Salah, Jota.

Odds

Brentford: 11/2

Draw: 15/4

Liverpool: 4/9

Prediction

The Brentford Community Stadium is set to be bouncing as they welcome Liverpool but Jurgen Klopp’s side are in form and have the big-game experience to quieten the home crowd early. Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are in good goalscoring form and that should make the Reds too strong for Brentford here. Brentford 1-3 Liverpool

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Norwich City vs. Liverpool: EFL Cup live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, odds, start time

Liverpool join the EFL Cup jamboree on Tuesday with Jurgen Klopp's side looking to wrestle back sole ownership of the title of this competition's most successful side. From 1996 to April this year the Reds were the most successful team in this competition's history but that is a title they must now share with Manchester City, who have dominated this competition under Pep Guardiola.
PREMIER LEAGUE
MassLive.com

Liverpool vs. FC Porto: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Champions League in English and Spanish

It’s Liverpool vs. FC Porto Tuesday in a 2021 Champions League matchup between historic franchises from the English Premier League and the Portuguese Primeira Liga. Liverpool has bounced back into dominant form this season, working its way back to the top of the EPL standings with a record of 4-2-0. Once again, it’s the combination of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mané leading the way for Liverpool on offense. On the other side, Porto is currently undefeated at 5-2-0, but currently sits in second place in the Portuguese League. Fans looking for the English broadcast of the match may run into trouble in the U.S., as that broadcast will be exclusive to Paramount+.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Dasilva
Person
Shandon Baptiste
Person
Rico Henry
Person
Ivan Toney
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Jurgen Klopp
The Independent

Liverpool team news LIVE: Press conference updates as Jurgen Klopp speaks ahead of Man City clash

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp described Manchester City as the best team in Europe and said his side would have to defend superbly in Sunday’s clash between the top two teams in the Premier League.Liverpool are the only unbeaten team left in the league and are top of the standings with 14 points, one point above Pep Guardiola’s City.Klopp said City would be looking to hit back after their midweek Champions League loss at Paris St Germain, adding that the contest at Anfield -- where Liverpool lost 4-1 in last season’s fixture -- would be a “complex football challenge”.“We have to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City head to Liverpool, five teams hunt first win – Premier League talking points

The Premier League enters its seventh round of fixtures and the last before the October international break.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the main talking points ahead of this weekend’s action.Who will land the first blow?It is too early to call Manchester City’s visit to Anfield to face Liverpool a possible decisive fixture in the title race, but it will give us an insight into how the land lies. This is a strong rivalry that has developed over the last few years as both sides have pushed each other on to greater things. It is fitting that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#The Premier League#Manchester United#Wolves
The Independent

Football rumours: Jurgen Klopp and Edinson Cavani to head to Spain?

What the papers sayEdinson Cavani could be a target for Real Madrid, Spain’s El Nacional reports. The 34-year-old Manchester United and Uruguay striker has been the subject of strong transfer speculation since the return to the Red Devils of Cristiano Ronaldo. Real are the latest to express interest, with El Nacional reporting a possible loan deal in the January transfer window.Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked to the possibility of taking over as Barcelona manager if Ronald Koeman departs the club, El Nacional reports from Spain Koeman has come under immense pressure amid Barcelona’s flagging fortunes, and Klopp...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

West Ham vs. Manchester United: Premier League live stream, TV channel, how to watch Cristiano Ronaldo online

Matchday 5 in the Premier League will see Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United visit West Ham United on Sunday. The Red Devils entered the weekend in first place but were just stunned 2-1 at Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League. The Hammers, meanwhile, won in the Europa League on Thursday but are missing a key piece of their team for this one.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Live updates with West Ham, Celtic and Lazio in action; Leicester, Napoli lose

Matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League group stage games is underway Thursday, with no shortage prestigious teams involved. Olympique de Marseille, Celtic and West Ham United are all currently in action for the day's late slate of games, all of which are streaming on Paramount+. There were a few surprises the earlier fixtures, with both Napoli of Serie A and Leicester City of the Premier League suffering defeats.
UEFA
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Brighton live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Brighton have been one of the stories of the Premier League season so far and can continue to ride that crest of a wave with a victory against arch rivals Crystal Palace this evening.Graham Potter’s side come into this one knowing that a win will take them above Liverpool to the top of the table with five wins from their opening six games.Meanwhile, aside from a strong performance against Tottenham, Palace have struggled under new boss Patrick Vieira.The Frenchman has picked up just four points so far and a defeat here would pile the pressure on him just as much...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Wolfsburg vs. Sevilla: How to watch UEFA Champions League, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Champions League returns Wednesday on Paramount+. Caesar's Sportsbook odds: Wolfsburg +185, Draw +220, Sevilla +160. Sevilla and Wolfsburg will square off at 3 p.m. ET, Wednesday Sept. 29 at VOLKSWAGEN ARENA as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Sevilla is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Salzburg. Similarly, Wolfsburg tied Lille 0-0 in their previous match to earn one point. Right now, Sevilla (one point) is in second place in Group G behind Salzburg (one point), while Wolfsburg (one point) is last in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.
UEFA
The Independent

The Independent

267K+
Followers
117K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy