Premier League

Brentford vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Liverpool visit Brentford in the Premier League tonight as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

The Reds have won their last four matches in all competitions following a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend before a much-changed side defeated Norwich by the same scoreline in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Mohamed Salah has scored in his last four Liverpool appearances while Sadio Mane has also found the net in his last two Premier League starts, while Klopp’s side have also impressed defensively and have only conceded once in the Premier League so far this season.

The Liverpool manager could be tempted to make changes to his side ahead of this week’s trip to Porto in the Champions League - but Brentford are also in good form after they won their first away match of the season at Wolves last weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first meeting between Liverpool and Brentford since 1989 tonight.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 25 September.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What’s the team news?

Liverpool are without Thiago due to a calf injury while Naby Keita is also absent after he was substituted at half-time against Norwich with a foot injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold returns from illness after missing the win over Crystal Palace, but Roberto Firmino remains on the bench. Curtis Jones comes into midfield while Joel Matip returns after being rested last weekend.

Brentford have seen Rico Henry recover from an ankle injury while Shandon Baptiste returns from suspension after he was sent off against Wolves. Josh Dasilva remains out for Brentford with a long-term hip injury.

Confirmed line-ups

Brentford: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Mane, Salah, Jota.

Odds

Brentford: 11/2

Draw: 15/4

Liverpool: 4/9

Prediction

The Brentford Community Stadium is set to be bouncing as they welcome Liverpool but Jurgen Klopp’s side are in form and have the big-game experience to quieten the home crowd early. Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are in good goalscoring form and that should make the Reds too strong for Brentford here. Brentford 1-3 Liverpool

