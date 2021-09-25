CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentford vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

By Jamie Braidwood
 7 days ago

Liverpool will look to build on their strong start to the season when they travel to newly-promoted Brentford in the Premier League tonight.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been hit by a couple of injuries in midfield with Thiago picking up a calf strain in the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend and Naby Keita also sustaining a knock in the Carabao Cup win over Norwich .

The Reds could make further changes with a trip to Porto on the horizon in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Brentford secured their first Premier League away win last weekend as Thomas Frank’s side won 2-0 at Wolves , before the Bees thrashed Oldham to advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this evening.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 25 September.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What’s the team news?

Liverpool are without Thiago due to a calf injury while Naby Keita is also absent after he was substituted at half-time against Norwich with a foot injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold returns from illness after missing the win over Crystal Palace, but Roberto Firmino remains on the bench. Curtis Jones comes into midfield while Joel Matip returns after being rested last weekend.

Brentford have seen Rico Henry recover from an ankle injury while Shandon Baptiste returns from suspension after he was sent off against Wolves. Josh Dasilva remains out for Brentford with a long-term hip injury.

Confirmed line-ups

Brentford: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Mane, Salah, Jota.

Odds

Brentford: 11/2

Draw: 15/4

Liverpool: 4/9

Prediction

The Brentford Community Stadium is set to be bouncing as they welcome Liverpool but Jurgen Klopp’s side are in form and have the big-game experience to quieten the home crowd early. Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are in good goalscoring form and that should make the Reds too strong for Brentford here. Brentford 1-3 Liverpool

