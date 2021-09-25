CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard dominates in Ivy opener, 49-17, Murphy has most wins

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Aaron Shampklin and Sone Ntoh rushed for two touchdowns apiece en route to a 49-17 win over Brown in their Ivy League opener Friday night.

A crowd of 20,748 was on hand to watch Crimson coach Tim Murphy earn his 180th Ivy League win, surpassing Yale’s Carmen Cozza (1965-96) for most coaching wins in the Ivy.

The Crimson, among the teams “also receiving votes” in the FCS coaches poll, put the game away by halftime, taking a 42-0 lead into the break. Ntoh scored form the 8 and Justin Mitchell returned a fumble 13 yards for another TD as Harvard ended the first half with two scores in 11 seconds.

The Harvard offense scored five touchdowns on eight first-half possessions, including scores after a Brown fumble, missed field goal, interception and turnover on downs.

Shampklin, the 2018 Ivy League-leading rusher (1,599 yards), carried 13 times for 121 yards and two short TDs. Aidan Borguet rushed for a score. The Crimson had outgained Brown 104-7 by halftime and finished with 243 yards rushing to 14.

Brown’s EJ Perry completed 34 of 45 passes for 346 yards and two touchdowns, including a two-yarder to Wes Rockett as the game ended. Graham Walker caught eight passes for 126 yards and a TD.

The win gives Harvard a streak of 20 home-opening wins. The Crimson came in tied for fourth with James Madison (19) in longest win streak for home openers. Murphy is 22-5 in Ivy League home openers since 1994.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Brown Drops Ivy League Opener to Harvard

