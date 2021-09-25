CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viking Baseball sweeps doubleheader against Dickinson

By Baseball
vcsuvikings.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJT Reed and Davey Demeter hit back-to-back home runs late in game two Friday night as the Valley City State baseball team swept Dickinson State and remained undefeated this season. Valley City State won game one, 4-3, and then completed the sweep with an 8-6 win in game two. The...

