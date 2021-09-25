Viking Baseball sweeps doubleheader against Dickinson

Revenge! April 5. That was the last day that the Kansas City Royals defeated Cleveland, against whom they had lost 11 consecutive games over a span of five months. But tonight, the Royals managed to get not one, but two wins against Cleveland. Kansas City won the first 7-2 behind a nice Brady Singer start and a flurry of home runs, and won the second 4-2 with some sharp bullpen pitching and timely plate discipline. The MVPs for today: Nicky Lopez and Hunter Dozier, who were on base a combined seven times. The LVPs for today: Carlos Santana and Ryan O’Hearn, who both went hitless in a combined nine plate appearances. First Game: Royals hit trio of two-run home runs behind stellar return outing from Brady Singer Activated earlier today from a trip to the Injured List, Brady Singer hit the ground running with what is technically still a complete game. Over his seven innings thanks to doubleheader rules, Singer allowed only a pair of runs and struck out seven against only one walk. It could.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO