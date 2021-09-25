Karl J. Jordan
TILTON — Karl J. Jordan, 75, died at 7:48 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 23, 2021) in the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Lithuanian Cemetery, Westville, with Pastor Randy Downing officiating. Military rites will be accorded for the Army Reserves veteran by American Legion Post 210, Danville. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Robison Chapel, 103 Douglas St., Catlin. Masks will be required for entry.www.news-gazette.com
Comments / 0