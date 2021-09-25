AAC Week 4

Heading into Week 4 of the 2021 season…. hope everyone is well. Nine AAC teams in action this week including the first conference game of the season. This edition of the AAC preview will be a bit abbreviated because the #8 Bearcats are off… UC is most certainly preparing for their huge matchup with Notre Dame in South Bend on October 2nd. Also off this week- UCF licking their wounds after a heartbreaking and costly loss to Louisville. Knights catch a small break having an extra week to find a replacement for quarterback Dillon Gabriel who appears lost for the season. Gabriel was a strong and experienced leader who will be missed.