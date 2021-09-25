Golan scores six, C-Falls sweeps Libby

COLUMBIA FALLS — Kai Golan lit up the scoreboard with six goals for the Columbia Falls Wildcats on Friday in an 8-0 victory over the Libby Loggers. “He’s obviously a very special player and he’s a key to our team not just offensively but defensively,” coach O’Brien Byrd said. “Tonight he just took over and there was nothing they could do to stop it. I hope he continues it through the season … A very special night at the office.”