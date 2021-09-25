CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Car Talk: Jump Starting Newer Cars More Complicated

By Ray Magliozzi King Features Syndicate
Yankton Daily Press
 9 days ago

We live in Minnesota and have two 2009 cars, which we park on the street. Last winter, the battery failed on one of our cars when the temperature had been below minus 10 degrees for ... awhile. As sensible Minnesotans do, we have jumper cables in the trunk. A friendly...

www.yankton.net

Comments / 0

Related
Yankton Daily Press

Car Talk: Jeep’s Big Bang Issue Is Exhausting All Options

I have a 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a 6-cylinder engine and 4-wheel-drive. I never had any problems with it until recently. My wife was driving down the road at about 50 mph, and it started missing then blew the muffler off. I took it to a mechanic, and he did a diagnostic test that showed nothing wrong. He put another muffler on it, and about two weeks later, it did the same thing!
CARS
thesimpsonian.com

Car jump starter: a simple product that’s a great help

You probably won’t impress your friends by posting this product to your social media page, but it will surely come in handy when you need it. This product is the Schumacher Electric 400 Amp Lithium Ion Jump Starter. I know what you guys are thinking: is this dude really telling us to buy a car jump starter? Why, yes, I am. You should definitely look into purchasing one of these bad boys as soon as possible. The colder months are quickly approaching, and car batteries dying will become all the more common.
CARS
Herald Democrat

Good Morning: A goodbye to 'Car Talk'

A mainstay of public radio will be be calling it quits this weekend after move than 40 years of bringing laughs and advice across the airwaves of America...for real this time. Earlier this summer, NPR announced that it would be cancelling "The Best of Car Talk," with the final episode scheduled to air this weekend. This will effectively bring an end to the show that started in 1977 and has outlived one of its two hosts.
ENTERTAINMENT
Telegraph

How to jump-start a car battery using cables

Jump-starting a car is one of the most basic breakdown remedies, but it’s also one of the most feared. The thought of messing around with crocodile clips and electricity, alongside the prospect of an electric shock or worse, is enough to put many people off. But if done right, a...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
Yankton Daily Press

Car Talk: Towing With A Prius Is Possible

I have a 2013 Toyota Prius V hybrid with 68,000 miles that I love. It has been trouble-free. It has hauled me, my dog and all our gear on many fun vacations for five-plus years and constantly gets 45 mpg. However, now that I’m pushing 70, I’d like to get...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Wiesmann founder starts new sports car company Boldmen

Friedhelm Wiesmann, founder of niche German sports car marque Wiesmann, has started the new company Boldmen. Boldmen is actually the brainchild of father and son team Harald und Michael Käs, who are working together with Wiesmann to launch a series of sports cars starting with the CR4 convertible. The CR4...
BUSINESS
Consumer Reports.org

Talking Cars 326: Driving the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

Main theme: We discuss the final test results for the Hyundai Santa Fe hybrid, pointing out the drastic differences between it and the standard model. This week we also preview the coming redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra; mark National Child Passenger Safety week by talking about the importance of properly fitting a child car seat; and share some funny stories about when we were first learning how to drive!
CARS
Best Life

If You Have One of These Popular Cars, Get It Inspected Immediately

You probably don't think too much when you get in your car every day and drive to work, to the store, to the gym, or wherever you have to go—of course, it's easy to take for granted when your car is running smoothly. But when something goes wrong with your set of wheels, it can upend your day and even put you in danger. But the truth is, cars are recalled often, usually because something is amiss with the vehicle that could be dangerous for the driver and potentially others on the road. The latest recall includes more than half a million vehicles made by two popular car brands, but it has the potential to affect many other folks on the road. Read on to see if you're driving one of the recalled vehicles and to find out what you should do, if so.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Talk#Minnesotans#Pos
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lasting Cars on the Road

Cars are intended to be a long-term purchase. Whether they are used mostly for commuting to and from work, driving the kids to school and other activities, running errands or all of the above, most car owners keep them for years. While some models break down much faster than average, others are longer lasting than […]
BUYING CARS
floridaweekly.com

EARL ON CARS

You probably already know that you can’t buy a new or used car for the advertised price; the out-the-door price always ends up thousands of dollars higher. Car dealers are the only retailers that routinely trick their customers like this, at least to the degree that car prices are understated.
BUYING CARS
InsideHook

Are Electric Cars More Likely to Catch on Fire Than Gas Cars?

Electric cars still feel new even though they’ve existed in the U.S. in their current form for over a decade. They’re going to continue to feel new until a good chunk of the American population takes the electric plunge. But in 2020, EVs made up less than 0.4 percent of registered vehicles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. So it’s going to be a little while.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
okcfox.com

How an electric car could cost you more

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Electric cars are increasing in popularity, and one of the reasons is they are money savers in some cases. However, these cars can be more expensive in other unexpected areas. Tesla is becoming a more well known brand, and a new survey points to more people...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Keeping old cars longer can help the environment more than buying new electric cars, study finds

Old cars have a poor reputation for being “gas guzzlers” which just make global warming worse. However, a surprising new study reveals trading in your old car for a brand new electric vehicle may actually be doing more harm than good. Researchers in Japan say choosing to keep and drive your older gasoline-powered car longer leads to fewer emissions entering the environment.
CARS
Morganton News Herald

5 vehicles that will be discontinued in 2022

Here are five outgoing vehicles that will be driving into the sunset after the 2021 model year. Car shoppers are buying crossovers and SUVs in large numbers. Automakers are constantly introducing new models and nameplates to their lineups to meet consumer preferences and to keep their lineup fresh. With that comes the need to cycle older models out.
BUYING CARS
Best Life

This Is the Most Stolen Car in the U.S., According to Data

When you purchase a new vehicle, it's only natural to consider certain factors like style, quality, and safety—and, of course, it has to fit your budget. One thing you may not always take into account, but might want to start thinking about before your next automobile purchase, is how likely it is for your new vehicle to be the target of car thieves. Is the model you have your eye on the most stolen car in the U.S.?
CARS
Reader's Digest

Here’s What to Do If You Lock Your Keys in the Car

Millions of drivers lock keys in cars each year—and now you’re one of them. Luckily, newer cars make it much more difficult to do this, but if you find yourself standing outside your locked car with your keys sitting in the cup holder, these tricks can be lifesavers. Before you send out the “locked keys in car” SOS text, learn how to unlock a car door without your keys with these simple (and cheap!) methods. Stay safe on the road, too, with these car safety features, secret uses for your key fob, and car gadgets that improve your driving skills.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy