Vermillion, SD

Parkinson Voice Project Awards Grant To USD

By Editorials
Yankton Daily Press
 9 days ago

VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota’s Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders recently received a grant from the non-profit Parkinson Voice Project to train graduate students and faculty members on the SPEAK OUT! AND LOUD Crowd speech therapy programs. Two faculty members per year and all graduate students enrolled in the department’s Speech-Language Pathology graduate program will undergo the training annually. The program accepts about 25 new students each year.

www.yankton.net

