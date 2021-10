(6A-3) Kankakee (5-0) at Rich Township (4-1) Players to watch: QB Tomele Staples, RB/LB Nate Hill. Preview: The Kays welcome in a Raptors team that has yet to lose a road game in three tries, but the Raptors also haven’t come close to facing an opponent like the Kays. Staples, the area’s leading passer (755 yards) has been in a season-long groove with Pierre Allen, the area’s leading receiver (493 yards). Demere Turner has reclaimed bellcow status in the backfield, but Hill also has been called upon to help put games on ice by moving the chains in the fourth quarter.

