There is a phrase in football that you will hear almost on a weekly basis: one game at a time. The implication being that nobody looks too far into the future. It’s a nice line but the reality is different. When you have eight days like the kind Manchester City are facing, as a player you cannot help but look ahead to the context of different fixtures and, for managers, the preparation for such a period will have started well in advance.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO