Lake Mary wallops Dr. Phillips in high school football

Gunnar Smith threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns and the Lake Mary defense forced five turnovers as the Rams rolled to a 38-3 home field win against Dr. Phillips in high school football on Friday night.

Smith completed 18 of 27 pass attempts for the Rams (4-0), who were ranked No. 2 in Class 8A behind Venice in this week’s first edition of the FHSAA RPI Power Rankings.

Smith said the Rams found the Panthers’ secondary vulnerable.

“We knew their linebackers were good. We knew their defensive line was big and physical,” said Smith, a USF commitment. “We took advantage of their secondary with double-breaking routes. ... everything we threw at them. It worked tonight.”

Smith, who has 71 career TD tosses, threw to five different receivers. Logan Cook especially participated in Smith’s success, catching four passes for 142 yards.

Cook caught touchdown passes of 67, 32 and 26 yards. Two were on wheel routes while another was a go route. Cook said the safeties bit too hard.

“We ran it a few times in practice,” Smith said. “We figured the way they run with their safeties, I could beat their linebackers. We did it. Then I said we could do it again; we got it again.”

Markel Jones caught six passes for 91 yards for the Rams, who are ranked No. 3 in the Sentinel Super 16 and could climb higher with No. 2 Apopka losing to Edgewater on Friday night.

“Markel Jones, Logan Cook, all my receivers, offensive line. You all balled out,” Smith said. “And defense, you balled out tonight.”

Lake Mary coach Scott Perry worried about his Rams’ focus after a bye week. The Rams didn’t take too long to assuage those worries. Senior linebacker Stone Boss, who had two tackles for loss, said the team worked on hydration, conditioning and film study.

“If you check our Hudl film, you’ll see each player got at least an hour or two of film each week,” Boss said. “We were really prepared.”

The Rams largely aced the exam. After LaTorrie Hollinger forced a Lake Mary fumble and Alfred Thomas recovered, the Rams held the Panthers to a field goal.

The Rams then forced four first-half turnovers: two fumbles and two interceptions.

Three of those miscues turned into Rams points.

Manquez Lang put the Rams up for good 7-3 with a 30-yard touchdown run with 5:15 left in the first quarter. Lang ran for 71 yards on 14 carries.

Brock Brown, who had five tackles, recovered a Dr. Phillips fumble early in the second quarter, then Smith hit Cook two plays later for a 67-yard touchdown pass an a 10-3 lead. On the next series, Rams defensive back Ayden Petitpas dove to snag a tip-drill interception, setting up a 32-yard Smith-to-Cook touchdown pass on the second play.

Petitpas had two tackles and an interception. Sammy Navarro also had an interception for the Rams.

“He ran a hitch, the linebacker got his hands on him and jarred his route up,” Petitpas said. “I was standing right behind him and got it right in my hands.”

Lake Mary also forced Dr. Phillips’ offense to struggle. Most of the Panthers’ 123 rushing yards came through quarterbacks Curtis Argroves. He carried seven times for 73 yards.

The Rams also largely defused Joanes Fortilien. He had four catches for 51 yards, but the Rams had several pass breakups.

Dr. Phillips coach Rodney Wells lamented his team’s discipline.

“There’s not much more you could say about that,” he said. “It’s embarrassing. You drop the ball against a good team. We talked about discipline before the game and winning the turnover ratio. We didn’t do either one.”

Boss said the win was big in terms of a playoff push. He also said knocking off a traditional power was good, though he framed it as a step in swinging the balance of power from Orange County to Seminole County.

“It feels good because now we’re kicking the door into the Orange County teams,” Boss said. “People used to count out Lake Mary teams, but we’re starting to get a name for ourselves.”

Lake Mary 38, Dr. Phillips 3

At Don Reynolds Stadium, Lake Mary

FIRST QUARTER

DP: Nick Lopez 23 FG, 8:09

LM: Manquez Lang 30 run (Colton Boomer kick), 5:15

SECOND QUARTER

LM: Boomer 24 FG, 9:39

LM: Logan Cook 67 pass from Gunnar Smith (Boomer kick), 6:51

LM: Cook 32 pass from Smith (Boomer kick), 6:26

THIRD QUARTER

LM: Lang 2 run (Boomer kick), 7:06

LM: Cook 26 pass from Smith (Boomer kick), 1:01

This story was first published at OrlandoSentinel.com . Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com .