Gladbrook Auxiliary discuss topics
The Gladbrook Legion Auxiliary met on Sept. 13 as President Jeanne Paustian held her annual Program Planning Session with officers, committee chairman and members present to get the 2021-22 year started. Dues were collected and a light meal was served. The meeting was opened in form with Katie Bauer and Marilyn Carstensen posting the flags with Sue Koster at the piano. Chaplain Joyce Swangel offered prayer with members repeating the Preamble.www.timesrepublican.com
Comments / 0