Triumph seems to have had a rather busy September, teasing us with two updates for the Tiger line that are set to unveil very soon. Just a few days ago, the British manufacturer teased the arrival of the new Tiger Sport 660, which is set to happen later this week on October 5. A couple of days later, the team at RideApart got their hands on some images of a prototype of the upcoming Tiger 1200, and it looks very nearly ready for production.

