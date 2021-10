Throughout the Bible, God has been on a never-ending quest to keep His kingdom revealed to his people. Scripturally, he uses the picture of wandering sheep as an analogy of the human spirit. Sheep, as well as humans, always need a leader/shepherd to keep us safe and secure. Without a shepherd, we are scattered and lost. Wandering is the sheep’s first love, also we humans. Scripture says God never gives up on seeking and restoring his people. God searched until He found the Jews and brought them back to the sheepfold.

