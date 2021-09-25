PEO members celebrated at meeting

Marcy Turk hosted the September meeting of Torchbearer Omicron chapter of Beta Sigma Phi in the home of Cynthia Hanselman. Beta Sigma Phi is an international cultural, service and social organization. Susana Moya presented the budget, which included a reduction of chapter dues and a reduction of expenses due to deletion of certain committees and a single meeting each month. The budget was approved. For members’ yearbooks, Jeanette Goggans distributed committee appointment sheets, and Moya distributed sheets on meeting times, places and programs. Sue Lynn Hatcher presented the program, Trivia. She receives the AMAC magazine where members post pictures, and she recognized someone she went to high school with. She told how she lived through, at one time, the three worst storms in Texas — a dust storm, a snow storm and a terrible tornado — but that the area also has the largest state park in Texas. Moya added information about the history of Victoria and the interesting story of where it got its name. Also attending were Ruthe Bone, Gene Evans, Mary Helen Goldsmith, Loretta Johnson, Joyce Parker, Carolyn Pritchard and Virginia Sullivan.

RELIGION ・ 11 DAYS AGO