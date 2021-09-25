CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

PEO members celebrated at meeting

Times-Republican
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleP.E.O. Milestone Members Jane Bauer, Elaine Graeff and Jackie Hughes were celebrated at Chapter BB’s business meeting on Sept. 20. Bauer has been a member for 50 years, and Graeff and Hughes are 40-year members. Members were brought up to date about their involvement in Ryan’s Case for Smiles. This...

www.timesrepublican.com

Comments / 0

Related
Victoria Advocate

Beta Sigma Phi hosts meeting in member's home

Marcy Turk hosted the September meeting of Torchbearer Omicron chapter of Beta Sigma Phi in the home of Cynthia Hanselman. Beta Sigma Phi is an international cultural, service and social organization. Susana Moya presented the budget, which included a reduction of chapter dues and a reduction of expenses due to deletion of certain committees and a single meeting each month. The budget was approved. For members’ yearbooks, Jeanette Goggans distributed committee appointment sheets, and Moya distributed sheets on meeting times, places and programs. Sue Lynn Hatcher presented the program, Trivia. She receives the AMAC magazine where members post pictures, and she recognized someone she went to high school with. She told how she lived through, at one time, the three worst storms in Texas — a dust storm, a snow storm and a terrible tornado — but that the area also has the largest state park in Texas. Moya added information about the history of Victoria and the interesting story of where it got its name. Also attending were Ruthe Bone, Gene Evans, Mary Helen Goldsmith, Loretta Johnson, Joyce Parker, Carolyn Pritchard and Virginia Sullivan.
RELIGION
villages-news.com

DAR members in Colonial dress celebrate Constitution Week at Brownwood

Members of the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated Constitution Week by taking to the streets of Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages. The DAR members clad in Colonial dress walked around the square ringing bells on Friday to announce that the Constitution had been...
THE VILLAGES, FL
raccoonvalleyradio.com

GCDC to Celebrate Accomplishments, Present Projects at Annual Meeting

An annual event returns in person for a local economic development group. The Greene County Development Corporation will hold its annual meeting Wednesday, September 29th at the Greene Room events center at Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Jefferson. The event begins with a social time from 6-6:30pm, followed by a meal served at 6:30 and then the meeting begins at 7pm.
JEFFERSON, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Cape Gazette

Deep Branch tent meeting celebrates America

Deep Branch Ministries had its third annual tent meeting Sept. 10-11 at Deep Branch Family Campground near Milton. The revival included music and speakers with the theme History, Heroes and Hope. Featured speakers included the Rev. Bill Sammons Sr., founder of Eagles Nest Fellowship Church near Milton; the Rev. Carl Vincent, founder of Connections Church in Laurel; and the Rev. Andrew Betts of Crossroad Community Church near Georgetown.
MILTON, DE
atchisonglobenow.com

September Zoom brings DAR members together for meeting

The Atchison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Sept. 12, via Zoom platform. . National POW/MIA Recognition Day has been observed the third Friday in September each year since 1969 by a Presidential proclamation. It serves as a call to action, to remind the nation to rededicate our efforts to bring our missing patriots home. The POW/MIA flag was designed by Newt Heisley, a former WW II pilot.
ATCHISON, KS
Gilroy Dispatch

Photo: PEO celebrates centennial

Gilroy’s chapter of the Philanthropic Education Organization, known as PEO, celebrated its 100th anniversary with an event at Old City Hall on Sept. 12. The organization supports female high school seniors in Gilroy with scholarships to help them attend college. It works with counselors at Gilroy and Christopher high schools in order to select a needy student. PEO raises funds through a number of events including Bunco games and a flea market booth. PEO is an international organization that was founded in 1869.
GILROY, CA
Mining Journal

Fox receives grant from PEO Sisterhood

MARQUETTE — Brett Fox, a student at Northern Michigan University, was awarded a P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education Grant from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was sponsored by P.E.O. Chapter DJ of Houghton. Fox is pursuing a Master’s degree in exercise science. She received her bachelor of science degree in athletic...
HOUGHTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peo#P E O Milestone#Chapter Bb
warrensburgstarjournal.com

Foundation board member approved at WMMC meeting

WARRENSBURG — The Western Missouri Medical Center Board of Trustees approved the appointment of a new WMMC Foundation board member during a meeting on Friday, Sept. 24. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
ADVOCACY
abc10up.com

The Calumet Theatre was Shaken Up at Annual Member Meeting

The Calumet Theatre Company hopes to turn over a new leaf this fall. Over the previous few months the theater has been in hot water with the community, members and the village council, according to the Mining Gazette. But on Monday at the annual member meeting, the company voted in four new board members. Bethany Jones the Theatre Company’s Marketing Director says that the meeting was productive and a lot of discussion took place between the board and members.
THEATER & DANCE
Times-Republican

A family-run haunted barn raises funds for charity

One Marshalltown family has many more boxes in storage marked “Halloween” than marked “Christmas.”. Each year in October, the Wendt family turns their farm property at 1937 Underwood Ave. into the “Mysfit Farm’s Haunted Barn.” The haunted barn experience this year will run the last three weekends in October and suggested donations of $5 will be given to the Marshalltown Animal Rescue League.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Kiwanis Clubs receive Senior Citizens Center update

Marshalltown Kiwanians from the “Noon” and P.M. clubs met on Sept. 23 at Legends American Grill for lunch and a program. P.M. president-elect Gary Mason opened the meeting at noon and led the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence. Ann Kent, program chair, introduced April Long, Marshalltown Senior Citizens Center director. Long began the job four years ago, never imagining the wild journey it has become.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Times-Republican

Chapter JU initiates and honors members

Twenty members of Chapter JU of the P.E.O. Society met at the country home of Marlys Smith for a boxed lunch and business meeting at 11 a.m. on Sept. 20. New member, Kathy Duncan, was initiated and welcomed into the chapter as was transferring member Jennie Van Gundy. Bonnie Herbold, Julie Schlesinger, Rita Riskedahl and Kathy Duncan all served on the tea committee for the luncheon. The next meeting will be Oct. 4 at the home of Ann Isgrig at 1 p.m. Smith reported on the Christmas Social scheduled for December and Chapter JU members signed up for hostess duties included with it.
news8000.com

Community members experience substance-free Oktoberfest celebration

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- The Coulee Recovery Center hosted a substance-free Oktoberfest event. The Turned Leaf Festival took place at Myrick Park this afternoon. Families and community members could enjoy a sober afternoon of food, games, music, and more. The event was sponsored by Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen...
LA CROSSE, WI
Times-Republican

Laurel Auxiliary holds September meeting

On Sept. 15, the Laurel American Legion Auxiliary #635 met at the Laurel Legion Home with seven members present. Vice President Laura Tribbe opened the meeting with prayer. Members recited the Pledge of Allegiance. stood in silence for POW’s MIA’s and deceased veterans. Members recited the Preamble to the Constitution of the American Legion Auxiliary.
LAUREL, IA
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON AREA CHAMBER AMBASSADORS CELEBRATE TWO OF ITS MEMBERS

Crookston Area Chamber Ambassadors are proud to celebrate and cheer for two of its members, Happy Joes Pizza & Ice Cream and Vertical Malt. Thanks to Jake Fee and Ellie Koepp, Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream in Crookston lives on. Chamber Ambassadors stopped to visit the new owners and congratulate them on their new business venture and admire their courage, determination, and perseverance. Take advantage of their dine-in, curbside pickup or no-contact delivery options as you indulge in their delectable goodness. Their robust website offers the option to order pizzas & calzones, ice cream treats, appetizers, morning offerings, soups & salads, pasta, panini & sandwiches and burgers. Don’t forget the oversized sundaes. Yay for the entire Happy Joe’s Team; our community would be lost without you!
CROOKSTON, MN
burlingtoncountytimes.com

LGBTQ community members to 'celebrate who we are' with equality, love and healing in NJ

New Jersey's LGBTQ+ Pride parade and festival isn't happening this year. But there is still be plenty of equality, love and healing to be found on the calendar this month. Event producers Jersey Pride announced in September that their 30th annual Asbury Park parade and celebration — canceled in 2021 and then planned for Sunday, Oct. 10 — has been postponed until June 5, 2022, due to COVID-19 concerns.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Times-Republican

People gather to ‘Celebrate Downtown’

Music was ringing through downtown last night as the Marshall County Arts and Cultural Alliance and Marshalltown Central Business District hosted Celebrate Downtown. The event took place in the newly reconstructed parking lot behind the Tremont building. It was held to rejoice in the revitalization of the downtown district and acknowledge how far Marshalltown has come in three years since the tornado.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Pedersen Awarded PEO Chapter CZ Scholarship

A local non-profit organization recently gave financial support to a Jefferson woman to help finish her career pursuits. The PEO Chapter CZ gave an $800 scholarship to Mary Pedersen as she recently completed her masters degree in nursing and advanced registered nurse practitioner degree at Clarkson College in Omaha, Nebraska. Chapter CZ awards annual scholarships to local women who are returning to college to pursue a degree after they had a pause in their studies. Funds for the scholarships come primarily through the PEO’s spring salad luncheon. Pedersen passed her state licensing board exams and will start her new job at Greene County Family Medicine Clinic in October.
JEFFERSON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy