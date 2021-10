LIVING IN WISCONSIN brings excitement and anticipation with changing seasons — vibrant colors on the trees in the fall, long sunny days during the summer months, fresh fallen snow and ice on the trees during the winter, and budding flowers each spring. But the change in seasons also brings thoughts of yardwork: shoveling, gardening and keeping up a house that may seem more overwhelming each year. Many seniors find themselves torn between keeping their home with all the fond memories and the practical need for downsizing to something smaller — and the thought of change is scary.

MADISON, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO