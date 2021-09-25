HUMOR: I No Longer Want To Be A Care Bear
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. A thousand is a fraction of the words that popped into my mind when I saw this loved and discarded best friend on the side of a parking lot in a medical facility around Tieton and 5th avenue. I saw this, and a back story popped into my mind. Not an actual back story about how this bear was a present for a little kid on their 4th birthday, but the actual life of Cheer Bear (the one with a full rainbow on his tummy).katsfm.com
