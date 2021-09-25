Manson native overjoyed to be on the stage again

Emma Anderson couldn’t describe her excitement to be part of the upcoming Iowa Central play on any normal scale. No, the Manson native had another number. “If I was measuring my excitement on a scale of 1-to-10, I’d probably be somewhere around four billion,” Anderson said. “I’m so glad I get to sing and perform. I, unfortunately, didn’t get to have a musical during my senior year of high school, and we obviously couldn’t have one last year, so I’m keeping my hopes up for this musical to make up for those missed opportunities.”