Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 25, 2021

By Joey Blackwell
BamaCentral
 9 days ago

Today is ... National Comic Book Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Golf: Alabama at Mason Rudolph Championship, Franklin, Tenn., All Day, Live Scoring

Women's Tennis: Alabama at Ole Miss Invite, Oxford, Miss. Matches begin at 9 a.m.

Volleyball: Alabama at LSU, Baton Rouge, La., 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Stats

Football: Alabama vs Southern Miss, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Golf: Alabama currently in third after Day 1

Women's Tennis: 3-3 in singles, 0-3 in doubles at Day 1 of the Ole Miss Fall Invite

Swimming and Diving: Men vs Delta State: 223-72; Women vs Delta State: 217-78

BamaCentral Headlines

  • All Things Bama Podcast: After Three Weeks, Is Alabama Still the Most Complete Team in the Country?

Did You Notice?

  • Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas and his United States teammates jumped out to a 6-2 lead over Europe on Friday in the first round of the Ryder Cup. Thomas and Jordan Spieth lost their morning foursome against Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia 3&1. In the afternoon four-ball, Thomas and Patrick Cantlay tied with Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland.
  • Speaking of Thomas, check out his incredibly American kicks:
  • And 2023 tight end recruit Lawson Luckie received an offer from the Crimson Tide.

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

On Saturday, Alabama football will play Southern Miss for the 44th time in program history. Including this weekend's game, how many times has the Crimson Tide faced the Golden Eagles on the gridiron in the state of Mississippi?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

September 25, 1920: Mulley Lenoir scored five touchdowns, including one described as scintillating from 50 yards out, as Alabama opened its season with a 59-0 win over Southern Military Academy. Mulley's five touchdowns in one game and 30 points were school records.

September 25, 1954: Former Crimson Tide All-American and assistant coach Sylvester Croom was born in Tuscaloosa.

September 25, 1978: A smiling Joe Namath appeared on the cover of People Magazine, with the caption, “Scouting Report: new TV show; no girlfriend; off booze; pain in knees but not in pocketbook.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2URVyq_0c7eDLrV00

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"Sylvester [Croom] was the first black head football coach in the history of the SEC. Before his hiring, my goal was to create a national conference. We were a bit regional. As long as we had shown we couldn't provide opportunity for everyone, we wouldn't be the kind of national league that I wanted us to be. With the hiring of Sylvester, it was a huge story, especially out of the state of Mississippi. That allowed us to become that national conference that we wanted to become.” — Former SEC commissioner Mike Slive on what he considered his greatest accomplishment

We’ll leave you with this …

Alabama Football
Tide 100.9 FM

Mel Kiper, Jr. Ranks Two Crimson Tide Receivers in Top Ten

Although the college football season is barely underway as we enter week five this Saturday, ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr. has released his top ten wide receivers in the 2022 draft class, including two Crimson Tide wide outs. Jameson Williams and John Metchie III both crack the top ten on Kiper's list, meaning Alabama could see, yet another, draft with at least one first rounder at the position.
NFL
