COVID-19 live updates: US reaches vaccine milestone

(NEW YORK) — The United States has been facing a COVID-19 surge as the more contagious delta variant continues to spread. More than 682,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.7 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The average number of daily deaths in the U.S. has risen about 20% in the last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.