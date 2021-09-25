CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 live updates: US reaches vaccine milestone

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — The United States has been facing a COVID-19 surge as the more contagious delta variant continues to spread. More than 682,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.7 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The average number of daily deaths in the U.S. has risen about 20% in the last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Associated Press

Response time questioned in Southern California oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Some residents, business owners and environmentalists questioned whether authorities reacted quickly enough to contain one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or longer.
CBS News

Former top diplomat Fumio Kishida elected Japan's prime minister

Tokyo — Fumio Kishida was elected Japan's prime minister in a parliamentary vote Monday and will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and other domestic and global challenges and leading a national election within weeks. With his party and its coalition partner holding a majority in both houses, Kishida...
The Hill

Taliban: ISIS-K cell destroyed after mosque bombing

The Taliban say they have destroyed an ISIS-K cell responsible for a deadly bombing at a mosque in Afghanistan's capital over the weekend. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the group carried out a counter attack on the cell late Sunday, according to Reuters. "The ISIS base...
The Hill

Biden administration to press China on complying with Trump-era trade pact

The Biden administration plans to begin direct talks with China about its failure to comply with aspects of the so-called “phase one” trade agreement brokered under the Trump administration, according to senior administration officials. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Monday will deliver a speech about the Biden administration’s approach...
