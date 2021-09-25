CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Report: Kelly Price has been listed as a missing person

Cover picture for the articleLegendary singer Kelly Price has reportedly been listed as a missing person following her release from a Georgia hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19. TMZ reports that Price is now listed with the National Crime Information Center after Georgia authorities conducted a welfare check at Price’s home on Saturday, September 18. They reportedly found no evidence of foul play and even spoke with Kelly’s boyfriend at the residence.

