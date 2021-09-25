CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves' Max Fried fires 3-hitter, blanks Padres

Max Fried pitched a three-hit shutout and Dansby Swanson hit a two-run homer to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 4-0 victory over the host San Diego Padres on Friday night.

Fried struck out four and walked none in a 98-pitch effort to win his sixth straight decision. The left-hander retired the last 18 batters he faced while tossing his second career shutout and third complete game.

Fried (13-7) excelled in his first career start at pitcher-friendly Petco Park. The 27-year-old was selected seventh overall by the Padres in the 2012 draft but was traded to the Braves as part of a six-player deal that featured Justin Upton going to San Diego in December 2014.

Fried has allowed one run in 16 innings over two career starts against San Diego, winning both times.

Swanson hit his 27th homer for Atlanta (81-72), which is 1 1/2 games ahead of the second-place Phillies in the National League East.

Fernando Tatis Jr. had two hits for the Padres (78-76), who are 6 1/2 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the second NL wild card.

Earlier Friday, Tatis was the hero with a game-winning homer in the seventh and final inning as the teams also completed a game that was suspended on July 21 in Atlanta. San Diego won 6-5.

In the regularly scheduled game, Padres right-hander Reiss Knehr (1-1) took the loss. He allowed three runs on five hits and no walks over four innings, fanning one.

Atlanta struck in the first inning when Ozzie Albies lined a double inside the left field line with two outs and scored on Austin Riley’s single to right.

Eddie Rosario led off the second with a single to right and stole second one out later with Swanson at the plate. Swanson made it 3-0 by slugging an 0-2 changeup over the fence in right.

The Braves made it 4-0 in the sixth. Albies struck out but reached on right-hander Craig Stammen’s wild pitch and then stole second before scoring on Adam Duvall’s one-out single to center. Duvall leads the NL with 111 RBIs.

Tatis led off the fourth with a double before Fried began his streak of retiring 18 in a row. He ended the game by getting Tatis to ground out to third.

--Field Level Media

