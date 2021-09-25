Lewis Chapman

Lewis Edward Chapman, age 92 of Manhattan, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at his residence. He was born on November 9, 1928, on a ranch outside of Clayton, NM, the son of Fred and Dilla (Criner) Chapman. The Dirty ‘30’s devastated that area, killing his mother. His father relocated his young family to Kansas, where some of his siblings went to live with distant relatives, due to monetary constraints. Lewis was on the basketball team and graduated from Frankfort High School.