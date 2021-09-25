Joseph Richards passed away September 13, 2021. He was born to Floyd and Myrna Richards in Dallas, Texas. His life will not be measured by the three bronze stars he received serving in the Army or his bachelor’s degree in business from Nova Southeastern University. Or the career he spent working for the government until his retirement. But rather, he was a son, brother, husband, father and friend. Those roles defined him and brought out the best and worst of him. His hard edge could cut anyone down with just a look but there was true gentleness and caring there as well. While it is not known what took his life, his smile, laugh and love for his children will forever be remembered. His is survived by his sons Connor and Zachary Richards, sister Dawn Sewade and brother Gary Richards.